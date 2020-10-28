8,394 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 388,050 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 306,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

