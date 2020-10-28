9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 2,709,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,030,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

NMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at $424,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at $277,070.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,250. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 analogue for SBS; Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease; and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, which is under orphan indication selection.

