AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AACAY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.15. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

