ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 21.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 21.50 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 22.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.