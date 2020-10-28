Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Cut by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,831 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 7.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

