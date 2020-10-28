Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.