Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.91

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 158765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Actuant stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

