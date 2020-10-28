ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $160.43 on Monday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

