Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Decreased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after buying an additional 71,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $478.56 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.87. The company has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

