Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,605,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADOM opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Adomani has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
Adomani Company Profile
