Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the September 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,605,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADOM opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Adomani has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

