Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Down 15.3%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price traded down 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. 13,334,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 2,736,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 251,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Advaxis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

