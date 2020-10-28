AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

AeroVironment stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

