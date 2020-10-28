Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS.

AMG stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

