Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $911.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $301,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.