Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Down 7.2%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.93 and last traded at $38.58. 2,748,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,801,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 25,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.