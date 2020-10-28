Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.83.

BABA stock opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

