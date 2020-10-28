Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.33.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $561.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.20 and its 200-day moving average is $526.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

