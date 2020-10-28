Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $705.33.

Y stock opened at $561.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $538.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($3.50). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

