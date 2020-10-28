Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ABTX stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.