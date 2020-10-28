Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Down 6.1%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 1,523,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,688,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

AESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Chairman Lyle Berman sold 455,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $1,153,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Ng sold 23,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $36,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,350 shares in the company, valued at $373,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,081 shares of company stock worth $1,621,159. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

