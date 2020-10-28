Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,604.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,091.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,516.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,461.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

