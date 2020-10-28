Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 6.8%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.89. 1,224,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 645,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,045. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 317.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 88,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alphatec by 44.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 65.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

