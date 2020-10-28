Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.95 and a 200 day moving average of $388.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,522 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

