Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,386,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,506,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,592,000 after purchasing an additional 470,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

