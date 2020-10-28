Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.79.

NYSE ANTM opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

