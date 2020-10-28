Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Five9 by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 55.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -372.30 and a beta of 0.58. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,131. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

