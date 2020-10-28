Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $535.87 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.35 and its 200 day moving average is $417.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

