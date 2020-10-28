Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 722,986 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 641,605 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7,686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 360,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 356,044 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

