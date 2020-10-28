Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 379,781 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 741,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 583,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 234,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

