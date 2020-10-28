Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.