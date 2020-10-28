Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,505 shares of company stock valued at $169,179,594 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.93 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.35 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.85 and a 200-day moving average of $471.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.74.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

