Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.11. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

