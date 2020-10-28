Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $255.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.93 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average of $287.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.54.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

