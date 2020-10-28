Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $372.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

