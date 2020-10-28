Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.