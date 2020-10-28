Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $2,735,000.

MBB stock opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

