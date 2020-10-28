Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 22.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TS. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Tenaris stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

