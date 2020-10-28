Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,961 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,903.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

