Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

