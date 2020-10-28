Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 132 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Shares of QCOM opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

