Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.