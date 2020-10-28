Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.