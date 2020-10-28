Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,842 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Orange by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Orange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Orange by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.