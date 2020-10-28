Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $76,746,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $68,575,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after acquiring an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $61,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

