Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,899,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after acquiring an additional 282,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

NYSE:USB opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

