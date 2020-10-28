Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 96,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.