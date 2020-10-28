Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.8% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

