Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

