Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142,402 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.95.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

