Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

